A composite file image view of a sign at the offices of '21st Century Fox' in New York, New York, USA, dated Dec. 9, 2016 (bottom) and dated Nov. 6, 2014, showing a view of the Disney store in New York, New York, USA. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Rupert Murdoch at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council annual meeting, at the Four Seasons Hotel, in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 19, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/DREW ANGERER

The Sky News logo is pictured on the outside of a Sky television building in Osterley, London, Britain on Mar. 3, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch's company 21st Century Fox has offered to sell Sky News to Disney to allay fears among regulators about its plan to buy 61 percent of Sky, according to a company statement on Tuesday.

Fox is facing several obstacles in its attempt to buy out Sky after regulators in the United Kingdom said that Fox's $16.4 billion (11.7 billion pounds) offer was not in the public interest.