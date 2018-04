A view of signage for Spotify at the New York Stock Exchange during the company's Initial Public Offering in New York, New York, USA, on April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Specialist Peter Giacchi (C) announces updated pricing information for shares of Spotify at the New York Stock Exchange during the company's Initial Public Offering in New York, New York, USA, on April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A giant sign of digital media streaming service Spotify decorates the front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) before the company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) in New York, New York, USA, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Music streaming service Spotify went public on Tuesday, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The Stockholm-based company did not follow the usual script for becoming a publicly traded corporation, bypassing a traditional initial public offering (IPO) underwritten by investment banks with a price set at the start of trading for a direct listing on the exchange.