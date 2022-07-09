Elon Musk is ending an agreement to purchase Twitter for $44 billion, according to a regulatory filing on Friday, but the online platform's board said it is confident the courts will compel the world's second-richest person to complete the transaction.

"Mr. Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement," the mogul's lawyers said in a letter to Twitter that was published by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).