In a letter published Tuesday, lawyers for Elon Musk pointed to recent revelations from a former Twitter executive as justification for the Tesla CEO's decision to back out of an agreement to purchase the online platform for $44 billion.

The "allegations, if true, demonstrate that Twitter has breached the following provisions of the Merger Agreement, thereby giving the Musk Parties the right to terminate the Merger Agreement pursuant to its terms as more fully described below," the attorneys told the United States Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).