Elon Musk was a surprise guest Friday at a gathering of business executives hosted by right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who praised the world's richest person as a "legend of liberty" and said that the extension of the mogul's Starlink satellite network to Brazil would help combat "lies" about the state of the Amazon under his administration.

The Tesla founder announced during the event at a resort in Sao Paulo state that the Starlink net would make broadband internet accessible to 19,000 schools in remote rural areas of Brazil.