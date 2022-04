Elon Musk said Thursday in a regulatory filing that he has lined up $46.5 billion to finance a possible tender offer for Twitter if he is unable to "negotiate a definitive agreement for the acquisition" of the platform.

The Twitter board has yet to respond to his April 14 offer to buy 100 percent of the company for $54.20 per share, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said in the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).