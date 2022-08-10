Tesla’s billionaire CEO Elon Musk has sold about $6.9 billion worth of shares in the company, saying he needed the cash in the event he is forced to go through with his deal to buy Twitter.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the opening day of the Tesla 'Gigafactory' in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, 22 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN MARQUARDT / POOL
Twitter’s logo outside their corporate Headquarters in San Francisco, California, USA, 25 April 2022. Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, acquried Twitter for roughly $44 billion US dollars. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER DASILVA
Tesla CEO Elon Musk visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide, Germany, 13 August 2021. Tesla estimates a production of some 500,000 cars at the Gigafactory from end of 2021 on. EPA-EFE FILE/Patrick Pleul / POOL