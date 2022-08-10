Tesla CEO Elon Musk visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide, Germany, 13 August 2021. Tesla estimates a production of some 500,000 cars at the Gigafactory from end of 2021 on. EPA-EFE FILE/Patrick Pleul / POOL

Twitter’s logo outside their corporate Headquarters in San Francisco, California, USA, 25 April 2022. Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, acquried Twitter for roughly $44 billion US dollars. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER DASILVA

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the opening day of the Tesla 'Gigafactory' in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, 22 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN MARQUARDT / POOL

Tesla’s billionaire CEO Elon Musk has sold about $6.9 billion worth of shares in the company, saying he needed the cash in the event he is forced to go through with his deal to buy Twitter.