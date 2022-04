Twitter’s logo outside their corporate Headquarters in San Francisco, California, USA, 25 April 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER DASILVA

An illustration photo of Twitter landing page taken in Belgrade, Serbia, 26 April 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the opening day of the Tesla 'Gigafactory' in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, 22 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN MARQUARDT / POOL

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold about $4 billion worth of shares in the electric vehicle company in the two days after Twitter's board accepted his purchase offer, documents released Thursday show.

The sales are likely aimed at his planned buyout of the social media platform.