Tesla founder Elon Musk announced in a series of Twitter posts on Aug. 7, 2018, that he might take the firm private at a share price of $420, sparking a strong rally in the company's share price. EFE-EPA/File

Photo taken Feb. 26, 2018, showing Tesla founder Elon Musk presenting the firm's new S P100D model in Gimpo, South Korea. EFE-EPA/YONHAP/Use prohibited in South Korea

Tesla founder Elon Musk took to the social networks on Tuesday to broach the subject of taking the firm private, after which its stock registered a sharp price rise and trading in it was suspended temporarily on the Wall Street.

"Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured," said Musk on his Twitter account shortly after 1 pm in New York.