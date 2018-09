File photo showing Elon Musk, CEO of automaker Tesla and CEO and founder of aerospace manufacturer SpaceX, deliver a press conference in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sept. 27, 2016. EPA-EFE/Ulises Ruiz Basurto

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced Saturday that it reached an agreement with Elon Musk requiring him to step down as Tesla's chairman in order to settle the fraud charges he was facing.

The SEC said in a statement that Musk and Tesla each agreed to pay $20 million in penalties as part of the settlement.