Elon Musk is seen in a photo from 3 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER BECHER

Elon Musk, reputed to be the world's richest person, acknowledged uncertainty Thursday about whether his $43 billion offer for Twitter will succeed.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO told Chris Anderson at the TED2022 conference in Vancouver, Canada, that he was "not sure" the bid will be accepted by a sufficient number of Twitter shareholders.