An attendee photographs the robot 'Pepper' by SoftBank Robotics at the GSMA Mobile World Congress Americas at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 September 2018. The Mobile Word Congress Americas demonstrates the latest technologies and devices in the Internet of Things. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Shi Zhuo explains how the 5G plug-in Massive MIMO cell radio by Ericsson functions at the GSMA Mobile World Congress Americas at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 September 2018. The Mobile Word Congress Americas demonstrates the latest technologies and devices in the Internet of Things. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The Sprint 5G 3D logo is displayed at the GSMA Mobile World Congress Americas at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 September 2018. The Mobile Word Congress Americas demonstrates the latest technologies and devices in the Internet of Things. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

An attendee uses an controller to interface with Verizon 5G Holographic Video at the GSMA Mobile World Congress Americas at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 September 2018. The Mobile Word Congress Americas demonstrates the latest technologies and devices in the Internet of Things. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

An attendee uses TC Vive Virtual Reality technology to view simulated 5G content for a sporting game at the GSMA Mobile World Congress Americas at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 September 2018. The Mobile Word Congress Americas demonstrates the latest technologies and devices in the Internet of Things. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The new 5G mobile technology became the main focus of debates and conversations at the Mobile World Congress Americas (MWC Americas), which kicked off Wednesday in Los Angeles and will be held for three days, gathering major companies of the sector from around the world.

Under the slogan "Imagine a better future", MWC Americas celebrated its second edition this year at the Los Angeles Convention Center, after debuting in San Francisco in 2017. With its move to Los Angeles, the event hopes to deepen a convergence between the mobile and entertainment industries.