The new 5G mobile technology became the main focus of debates and conversations at the Mobile World Congress Americas (MWC Americas), which kicked off Wednesday in Los Angeles and will be held for three days, gathering major companies of the sector from around the world.
Under the slogan "Imagine a better future", MWC Americas celebrated its second edition this year at the Los Angeles Convention Center, after debuting in San Francisco in 2017. With its move to Los Angeles, the event hopes to deepen a convergence between the mobile and entertainment industries.