A visitor at the Docomonen stand during the last day of the 19th Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, Feb. 28, 2019. EFE/ Andreu Dalmau

The world's most influential international trade fair on mobile technology came to an end Thursday after having been almost overshadowed by the bitter crisis that has engulfed Chinese giant Huawei and the United States, which both deployed their heavy artillery at the event.

The US sent a State Department delegation to the Mobile World Congress to warn other countries of their deep concern over Huawei, a company that in addition to selling mobile phones was also the largest manufacturer of telecommunications equipment in the world.