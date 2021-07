People wait behind barricades for their relatives to be released outside the main entrance of Insein prison compound in Yangon, Myanmar, 30 June 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

Staff members of Prisons Department close the main entrance of the Insein prison compound in Yangon, Myanmar, 30 June 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

The economy of Myanmar might contract by 18 percent during the current financial year, the World Bank said Monday.

The country is mired in deep political and social crisis following the military coup on Feb.1 and is facing its worst wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. EFE