A view of the Ravenswood Generating Station, which uses natural gas, fuel oil and kerosene to power its boilers, in Long Island City, New York, USA, Aug. 3, 2015.EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

A view of the combined-cycle East River Generating Station, which uses oil and natural gas to power its boilers to produce electricity and steam, in New York, New York, USA, Aug. 11, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Natural gas prices rose toward fresh eight-month highs Wednesday due to hurricane-caused supply disruptions and robust demand from extended-summer heat in the United States, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Futures for November delivery were 0.8 percent higher at $3.293 a million British thermal units on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Two days ago, on Monday, prices closed at $3.2670, the highest settle value since Jan. 29.