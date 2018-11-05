Naturgy Energy Group said Monday that it recorded a net loss in the first nine months of the year due to an impairment booked in the second quarter, but sales rose supported by the gas business, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The Spanish company recorded a net loss in the nine months of 3.04 billion euros ($3.46 billion) compared with a net profit of 793 million euros a year earlier. The loss for the nine-month period was due to a 4.91 billion euros impairment booked in the second quarter.