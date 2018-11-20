F ile image dated June 27, 2018 showing the general shareholders meeting of Gas Natural Fenosa in Madrid after adopting its new brand name: Naturgy, heralding a new corporate era under the leadership of Francisco Reynés. EPA-EFE (FILE)/Chema Moya

Naturgy Energy Group SA said Tuesday that it will book a net gain from an Argentine ruling on natural-gas pricing in its 2018 results according to a Dow Jones story supplied to EFE.

In the first nine months of 2018, the Spanish gas company booked a 57 million-euro ($65.1 million) charge on net income and a 116 million euro charge on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization because of the devaluation of the Argentine peso, which pushed up the cost of gas procurement in the country.