Kanat Alpysbaev, the president of Kazakh national rail company Temir Zholy, speaks during a ceremony on Aug. 11, 2018, presided over by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The ceremony was held to present the Kuryk multi-modal port, a key infrastructure for development across the Caspian Sea of the New Silk Road, the transport corridor between Asia and Europe. EPA-EFE/BNEWS/ BAUYRZHAN ZHUASBAYEV

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev speaks during a ceremony on Aug. 11, 2018, to present the new Kuryk multi-modal port, a key infrastructure for development across the Caspian Sea of the New Silk Road, the transport corridor between Asia and Europe. EPA-EFE/BNEWS/BAUYRZHAN ZHUASBAYEV

Kazakhstan's president, Nursultan Nazarbayv, on Aug. 11, 2018, presented the new Kuryk multi-modal port, a key infrastructure for development across the Caspian Sea of the New Silk Road, the transport corridor between Asia and Europe. EPA-EFE/BNEWS/BAUYRZHAN ZHUASBAYEV

A photo provided by BNEWS of the new Kuryk multimodal port in Kazakhstan, a key infrastructure for development across the Caspian Sea of the New Silk Road, the transport corridor between Asia and Europe. The port was presented on Aug. 11, 2018, during a ceremony presided over by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev. EPA-EFE/BNEWS/BAUYRZHAN ZHUASBAYEV

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Saturday presented the Kuryk multimodal port, a key infrastructure for development across the Caspian Sea of the New Silk Road, the transport corridor between Asia and Europe.

"It is a historic project that will have a multiplier effect for the economy of Kazakhstan and for the countries of the region," said the head of state at a formal ceremony held at the port facilities.