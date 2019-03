Nepal police stand guard in front of the building hosting the two day Investment Summit Nepal 2019 in Kathmandu, Nepal, Mar. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepal unveiled dozens of private and public projects worth $30 billion at the start of a two-day investment forum on Friday.

The communist government that was elected a little over a year ago is looking to boost growth in the Himalayan country, which is classified by the United Nations as one of the world’s 48 least developed countries.