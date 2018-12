Finland's Neste Oyj said Wednesday that it will spend 1.4 billion euros ($1.59 billion) on increasing its renewable-products output capacity in Singapore amid growing demand for low-carbon solutions in infrastructure and chemicals, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The investment will extend Neste's renewable-product capacity in Singapore by up to 1.3 million tons a year, bringing the company's total capacity close to 4.5 million tons annually in 2022.