A Nestle's logo is pictured during the general meeting of the Nestle Group, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Apr 12, 2018 (reissued May 7, 2018). Swiss-based food giant Nestle will pay 7.15 billion US dollars to Starbucks for a global market license of the US coffee shop chain's products, Nestle announced on May 7, 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE) /JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Starbucks logo in front of the store's window in Oakland, California, USA, Apr 19, 2018 (reissued May 7, 2018). Swiss-based food giant Nestle will pay 7.15 billion US dollars to Starbucks for a global market license of the US coffee shop chain's products, Nestle announced on 07 May 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE) /JOHN G. MABANGLO

A view of a Starbucks store at Columbus Avenue in New York, New York, USA, November 25, 2013). EPA-EFE (FILE) /PETER FOLEY

Nestle SA said Monday that it has entered an agreement with Starbucks Corp. for the coffee chain's consumer and foodservice products, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The Swiss company said Starbucks will receive an upfront cash payment of $7.15 billion for the business, with annual sales of $2 billion as part of a global perpetual license.