YouTube sign in front of one of their buildings in San Bruno, California, USA, Mar 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

A close-up image showing the YouTube app on an iPhone in Kaarst, Germany, Nov 8, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH ILLUSTRATION

Several companies including Nestlé SA and "Fortnite" maker Epic Games Inc. suspended advertising on YouTube Wednesday following a report documenting material on the video service that sexually exploits children, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe.

The advertisers' withdrawals come after video blogger Matt Watson posted a video on YouTube on Sunday that showed inappropriate user comments about videos featuring underage girls, including some that identified precise segments where children appear in compromising positions.