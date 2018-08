A file picture dated Apr. 7, 2016 shows Nestle's directors in front of the Nestle's logo during the general meeting of the world's biggest food and beverage company, Nestle Group, in Lausanne, Switzerland. EPA-EFE FILE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Nestle SA said Thursday that it plans to retain more IT employees in Switzerland than previously expected as part of a reorganization of its global information-technology activities, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The food-and-beverage company said it will retain around 150 IT employees in Switzerland, compared with 100 announced in May.