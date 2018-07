Nestlé on Thursday posted a jump in profits and a rise in a key sales-growth metric from 2017, suggesting the company's shift toward coffee and healthier food is starting to bear fruit, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The results could give extra breathing room to Chief Executive Mark Schneider, who took the reins at Nestlé 18 months ago and has faced pressure from a major activist investor to take aggressive steps to improve financial performance.