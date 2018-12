The Mexican government provided this photo of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (l) meeting with Nestle Mexico CEO Fausto Costa at the National Palace in Mexico City on Tuesday, Dec. 18. EFE-EPA/Presidencia de Mexico/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Tuesday that global food giant Nestle plans to invest $154 million in a coffee-processing plant in the Aztec nation.

The president's office released a video of Lopez Obrador and Nestle Mexico CEO Fausto Costa discussing the future facility in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.