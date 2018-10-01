File image shows the Netflix logo photographed during a photocall for the Netflix launching event at the Faust in paris, France, Sep 15, 2014. EFE-EPA (FILE) /ETIENNE LAURENT

A file picture dated Aug 20, 2015 of an exterior view on the Netflix Corporate HQ in Los Gatos, California, USA. . EFE-EPA (FILE)/ JOHN G. MABANGLO

File image shows a close-up of the Netflix app on an iPhone in Kaarst, Germany, Nov 8, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE) /SASCHA STEINBACH ILLUSTRATION

A top executive responsible for Netflix's global content spoke on Monday with EFE confirming the global video and streaming company's plans regarding its Madrid production hub, currently under construction, on the outskirts of Spain's capital.

In an interview with EFE, Erik Barmack, Vice president of Netflix's global content division, highlighted Netflix's choice of Madrid as its European production hub which is already scheduled to produce around a dozen TV series. This ambitious project has been jointly developed and managed with Grupo Secuoya, a leading Spanish audiovisual and broadcast production company.