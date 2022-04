A view of Netflix's logo. Netflix's share price plunged 36 percent in early trading on the Nasdaq on 20 April 2022, as investors reponded to a first-quarter earnings report showing the company lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade. EFE/Sascha Steinbach/File

Netflix's share price was down a whopping 36 percent in early trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq, as investors responded to an earnings report showing the company lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.

The price of Netflix's shares had fallen to $223.35 a half hour after the opening bell, down by $125.26 from a per-share price of $348.61 at Tuesday's close.