Photograph provided May 2, 2018 by Spanish construction company Eurofinsa/IBT showing staff posing on the bridge that will connect the cities of Guayaquil and Samborondon in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eurofinsa/IBT

Photograph provided May 2, 2018 by Spanish construction company Eurofinsa/IBT showing the bridge that will connect the cities of Guayaquil and Samborondon in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eurofinsa/IBT

A new bridge connecting the Ecuadoran cantons of Guayaquil and Samborondon, which is expected to save its 60,000 daily users 30 minutes on their commutes, will open this week.

The $72 million bridge, which was built by the Enlace 780 consortium - 60 percent owned by Spanish construction firm Eurofinsa/IBT and 40 percent by Ecuador's Verdun S.A. - will be inaugurated on Thursday by the two cities' mayors, Jaime Nebot Saadi and Jose Yunez Parra, respectively.