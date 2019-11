Photo provided by The Walt Disney Company on Nov. 13, 2019, showing the firm's CEO, Kevin Mayer, during a presentation of the company's products on April 11, 2019, in California. EFE-EPA/Disney/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

The new streaming platform Disney+ managed to garner 10 million subscribers in the single day since its Nov. 12 launching in the United States, The Walt Disney Company reported on Wednesday.

Analysts had projected that Disney+ would sign up more than eight million subscribers by the end of 2019, helped by the free gift of a year of service by the Verizon company to unlimited online customers.