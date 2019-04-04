Four new people have been nominated to the Mexican Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), following the Senate's decision to reject the previous nominees, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday.

"I sent the nominations last night. (It is) moving forward. And now the opposition says it's going to appeal. That's their right and the judicial branch will have to resolve it," Lopez Obrador, the founder and leader of the leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena), said during his daily press conference at the National Palace.