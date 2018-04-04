Archive file shows the Eurostar train at Roosendaal station in Roosendaal, The Netherlands, Apr 28, 2016. Train manufacturer Siemens and Dutch train company NS (Nederlandse Spoorwegen) are conducting trial tests on the service that will connect Amsterdam, Brussels and London. EFE-EPA (FILE) /ROBIN UTRECHT

A Eurostar train at the Eurostar terminal in London, Britain, Apr 3.2018. Eurostar is to launch its London to Amsterdam direct route on Apr 4. EFE-EPA/ANDY RAIN

Railway passengers standing in front of the Eurostar terminal in London, Britain, Apr 3 2018. Eurostar is to launch its London to Amsterdam direct route on 04 April. EFE-EPA/ANDY RAIN

Handout photo released by Eurostar Apr 4, 2018 showing Eurostar staff posing next to tulips while holding flags of Netherlands and United Kingdom marking the depature of first ever London to Amsterdam train service.EFE- EPA/ EUROSTAR HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Eurostar, the high-speed passenger railway service linking United Kingdom, France, and Belgium via the Channel tunnel, inaugurated Wednesday its new rail service linking the British capital with Amsterdam in less than four hours, according to a company statement.

The first high-speed convoy left London's St. Pancras station Wednesday morning on its way to the Dutch capital and was scheduled to arrive to its Rotterdam stopover in three hours and one minute, before arriving at its final destination, Amsterdam, in a total travel time of three hours and 41 minutes.