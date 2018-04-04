Eurostar, the high-speed passenger railway service linking United Kingdom, France, and Belgium via the Channel tunnel, inaugurated Wednesday its new rail service linking the British capital with Amsterdam in less than four hours, according to a company statement.
The first high-speed convoy left London's St. Pancras station Wednesday morning on its way to the Dutch capital and was scheduled to arrive to its Rotterdam stopover in three hours and one minute, before arriving at its final destination, Amsterdam, in a total travel time of three hours and 41 minutes.