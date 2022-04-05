In Venezuela, where more than 50 percent of all payments are made in foreign currency, a new tax has been imposed on "large financial transactions" (IGTF) which takes up to 20 percent of the value of payments made in foreign currency, but most businesses neither know how to process it nor have the means to comply with the government order.

The Official Gazette says that the IGTF affects "natural and legal persons and economic entities without legal personage, on payments made in money different from the legal tender in the country, or in cryptocurrencies or cryptosecurities different from those issued by ... Venezuela."