Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo speaks during a business forum organized by The Economist in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Mexican automakers will be shielded from potential US tariffs under a side letter to the revised North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Mexico's economy secretary said Thursday.

"The NAFTA negotiations guarantee free trade. There aren't any kind of quantitative restrictions ... or quotas. There are no changes in the rules of origin," Ildefonso Guajardo said during a forum in Mexico City organized by The Economist.