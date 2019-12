New Nissan Motor's President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Makoto Uchida (L) and new Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta speak during a news conference at the company's global headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, Dec.2, 2019, after former CEO Hiroto Saikawa resigned for receiving an improperly inflated bonus. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Nissan Motor's new chief executive Makoto Uchida on Monday called for strengthening and deepening ties with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors, although ruling out a merger with Renault in the immediate future.

Uchida was addressing media for the first time after assuming office as the CEO in October, as the company attempts to leave behind the scandal caused by the arrest and sacking of former CEO Carlos Ghosn.