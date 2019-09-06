A former economy and finance minister took office Thursday as new Panama Canal chief administrator with three main items on his agenda: boosting the interoceanic waterway's competitiveness, guaranteeing sufficient water for its operation and minimizing the impact of the trade war between the United States and China.
"Just months before marking 20 years since the canal was transferred (from the United States) to Panamanian administration, we face a different world to the one at that time," Ricaurte Vasquez said at the ceremony.