Ricaurte Vasquez (R) and Panamanian Canal Affairs Minister Roberto Roy pose for a photo on Sept. 5, 2019, in Panama City, Panama, during Vazquez's inauguration as the new chief administrator of the Panama Canal. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lemos

Ricaurte Vasquez (L) speaks in Panama City, Panama, on Sept. 5, 2019, during his inauguration as the new chief administrator of the Panama Canal. EPA-EFE/Carlos Lemos

A former economy and finance minister took office Thursday as new Panama Canal chief administrator with three main items on his agenda: boosting the interoceanic waterway's competitiveness, guaranteeing sufficient water for its operation and minimizing the impact of the trade war between the United States and China.

"Just months before marking 20 years since the canal was transferred (from the United States) to Panamanian administration, we face a different world to the one at that time," Ricaurte Vasquez said at the ceremony.