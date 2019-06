Large screens broadcast the image of Canadian-American actor Keanu Reeves as he stars in the new game franchise 'Cyberpunk 2077' during the Microsoft Microsoft Xbox 2019 Briefing at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Microsoft's executive vice-president of Gaming Phil Spencer announces Project Scarlett, the next Microsoft console to be released in 2020, during a presentation during the Microsoft Microsoft Xbox 2019 Briefing at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Canadian-American actor Keanu Reeves appears on stage to present to the new game franchise 'Cyberpunk 2077' during the Microsoft Microsoft Xbox 2019 Briefing at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun. 9, 2019. . EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Executive vice-president of Gaming at Microsoft Phil Spencer delivers a speech during the Microsoft Microsoft Xbox 2019 Briefing at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Executive vice-president of gaming at Microsoft Phil Spencer presents the Microsoft project 'xCloud' on stage during the Microsoft Microsoft Xbox 2019 Briefing at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Canadian-American actor Keanu Reeves appears on stage to present to the new game franchise 'Cyberpunk 2077' during the Microsoft Microsoft Xbox 2019 Briefing at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Microsoft announced Sunday that its new gaming console, called Project Scarlett, will hit stores in time for Christmas 2020.

Microsoft’s head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, told the Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, that Project Scarlett is "the most powerful and highest performing console" they have ever designed.