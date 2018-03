Photo provided by the Paraguayan Foreign Ministry showing New Zealand Minister of Trade and Export Growth David Parker (R) during a meeting with the Paraguayan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eladio Loizaga (L), in Asuncion, Paraguay, March 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Paraguayan Foreign Ministry

Photo provided by the Paraguayan Foreign Ministry showing New Zealand Minister of Trade and Export Growth David Parker (R) after a meeting with the Paraguayan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eladio Loizaga, in Asuncion, Paraguay, March 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Paraguayan Foreign Ministry

Photo provided by the Paraguayan Foreign Ministry showing New Zealand Minister of Trade and Export Growth David Parker (R) during a meeting with the Paraguayan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eladio Loizaga (L), in Asuncion, Paraguay, March 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Paraguayan Foreign Ministry

New Zealand is interested in exploring a possible trade agreement with Mercosur, David Parker, the country's minister for trade and export growth, said Wednesday after meeting with Paraguayan Foreign Minister Eladio Lozaiga in Asuncion.

Parker travelled to Paraguay - which currently holds the pro tempore presidency of the Mercosur trade bloc, which also includes Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay - to analyze trade opportunities for New Zealand in South America.