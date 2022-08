People in Venezuela must earn $15.68 a day to afford the cost of a basic food basket for a family of five, the Venezuelan Teachers' Federation Center for Documentation and Social Analysis (Cendas-FVM) said Monday.

That figure is based on the NGO's calculations for July, which found that a basic basket of food items for that month cost $470.44, or more than 21 times the country's minimum monthly salary of 126 bolivars (just over $20).