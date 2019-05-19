Three large billboards show the faces of three players for the US women soccer national team in Los Angeles, California, USA, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The United States-based corporation Nike said it is adding language to new contracts for female athletes that will protect their pay during pregnancy after coming under fire for cutting compensation for some athletes, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Sunday.

The sneaker giant had said Friday it had adopted the policy last year but was now writing the terms into its future endorsement deals. Previously, the contracts gave Nike the right to reduce pay if runners failed to meet performance thresholds for any reason, including pregnancy or childbirth.