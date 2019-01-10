The Nike sneakers of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on the field before the start of Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/TANNEN MAURY

The European Commission on Thursday opened an investigation into Nike Inc.'s tax deals with the Netherlands, which could potentially lead to the United States company having to pay back millions of euros, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The probe concerns two Nike group companies based in the Netherlands: Nike European Operations Netherlands BV and Converse Netherlands BV, which develop, market and record the sales of Nike and Converse products in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.