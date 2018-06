A kimono-clad staff member of the Tokyo Stock Exchange of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. rings the opening bell during the opening ceremony for the first New Year trade session in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's Nikkei index closed down 0.78 percent or 176.21 points on Friday, to stand at 22,516.83.

The broader-based Topix index, which groups all the companies listed on the Exchange's first section, fell 0.33 percent or 5.80 points to close at 1,744.83.