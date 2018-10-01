A security guard stands at the main entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday closed at a 27-year high, boosted by a weak yen.

The Nikkei rose 125.72 points, or 0.52 percent, to stand at 24,245.76, a level not seen since November 1991.