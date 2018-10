A pedestrian walks past a stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, 23 March 2018. Tokyo stocks plunged following worries in the global economy after US President Donald J. Trump decided to apply tariffs on Chinese products imported in the US. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Indices at the Tokyo Stock Exchange plunged more than three percent on Thursday morning following a sharp decline at Wall Street, where the three benchmark indexes also plummeted over three percent.

After the first ten minutes of trading, the benchmark Nikkei index registered a decrease of 780.31 points, or 3.32 percent, to stand at 22,725.73 points.