Nintendo posted a net profit of 135.165 billion yen ($1.24 billion) between April and December 2017, a 31.3 percent year-on-year growth, buoyed by sales of its Switch game console and the games released during the Christmas holiday season, the company said Wednesday.

Between April and December, the first nine months of the Japanese financial year, the Kyoto-based company recorded an operating profit of 156.462 billion yen, a seven-fold jump over the same period in 2016, the company said in a statement.