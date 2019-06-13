Nintendo is shifting some production of its Switch videogame console to Southeast Asia from China to limit the impact of possible United States tariffs on Chinese-made electronics, said people who work on Nintendo's supply chain, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Thursday.

It was another example of manufacturers adapting to the tariff threat. Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group said Tuesday that it was ready to move assembly of Apple Inc.'s iPhones out of China if necessary, and Japan's Sharp Corp., which is controlled by Foxconn, said last week that it planned to move production of personal computers to Taiwan or Vietnam.