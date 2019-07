A customer rides an escalator past an advertisement for Nintendo Co. at an electronics store in Tokyo, Japan, 26 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A man walks past the Nintendo Switch logo during the Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017 in Tokyo, Japan, 13 January 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese video game manufacturer Nintendo has announced Wednesday it will launch a hand held version of its popular Switch Lite console later this year.

The company said the new device would launch on 20 September and would be available in three colors at the recommended retail price of $200.