Yasuhiro Yamauchi (C), Chief Competitive Officer (COO) of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., bows deeply during a news conference at its global headquarters in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, July 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT

Staff at some of Nissan Motor Co.'s Japan plants falsified auto-emissions and fuel-economy data, the company said, in what is the latest data-faking incident among Japanese manufacturers, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Monday.

It is also the second compliance scandal at Nissan in recent months after it admitted to faults in vehicle inspection procedures.