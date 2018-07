Yasuhiro Yamauchi (C), Chief Competitive Officer (COO) of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., bows deeply during a news conference at its global headquarters in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Yasuhiro Yamauchi, Chief Competitive Officer (COO) of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., speaks during a news conference at its global headquarters in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS

Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor said on Monday that it had found irregularities in testing environments for gas emission inspections of cars in most of its Japanese factories, as well as manipulations of the inspection reports.

Nissan, which has not specified how many vehicles could be affected, said in a statement that tests in five out of its six Japanese factories had "deviated" from the prescribed testing environment and pledged a "full and comprehensive investigation."