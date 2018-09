Jose Luis Valls, director of Nissan operations in Latin America, tells EFE in an interview on Sept. 5, 2016, that the Japanese automaker is aware that to be a leader in Latin America it has to play hard and ride out the current financial crisis in Argentina. EFE-EPA/Giorgio Viera

Jose Luis Valls, director of Nissan operations in Latin America, tells EFE in an interview on Sept. 5, 2016, that the Japanese automaker is aware that to be a leader in Latin America it has to play hard and ride out the current financial crisis in Argentina. EFE-EPA/Giorgio Viera

Nissan is aware that to be a leader in Latin America it has to play hard and ride out the current financial crisis in Argentina, where in July it opened its new plant, the head of the Japanese automaker's operations in the region told EFE.

"We're not here giving it all we've got just to be a marginal player - we want to be a leader in the region," Jose Luis Valla said during an interview in Miami, from where he directs Nissan's Latin American operations.