The Nissan logo is seen on a vehicle displayed at the car maker showroom in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 12, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Company on Friday announced the nominees for the board of directors and its new corporate governance committees, which include top executives from Renault demanded by the French firm for its support of this corporate reform.

Chairman of Groupe Renault, Jean-Dominique Senard and CEO of Renault, Thierry Bollore, will form a part of two of the three committees that will be part of the new corporate structure proposed by Nissan, according to a statement by the company.